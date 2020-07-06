Inside KELOLAND: COVID-19 Update & South Dakota 4-H

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re talking with doctors from Avera and Sanford Health about the latest on the spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota and why you need to continue following CDC guidelines to protect the people around you.

We also talk with South Dakota 4-H about the impact the pandemic is having on its programs and how it’s still able to give back to communities across the state.

And we continue the conversation on race relations and the stereotypes people of color face still to this day in South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests