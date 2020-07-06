Inside KELOLAND: COVID-19 Update & South Dakota 4-H

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re talking with doctors from Avera and Sanford Health about the latest on the spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota and why you need to continue following CDC guidelines to protect the people around you.

We also talk with South Dakota 4-H about the impact the pandemic is having on its programs and how it’s still able to give back to communities across the state.

And we continue the conversation on race relations and the stereotypes people of color face still to this day in South Dakota.