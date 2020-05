SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re talking with the Minnehaha County Auditor about how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting this year’s elections and how you can vote absentee.

Plus, the Community Blood Bank still needs your donations, especially as some hospitals start doing elective surgeries again.

We’re showing you some of our favorite positive stories of the week, including how one woman is using the popularity of Tiger King to spread joy to her community.