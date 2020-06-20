Inside KELOLAND: Continuing the Conversation on Race Relations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — George Floyd’s death several weeks ago in Minneapolis brings to light the ongoing struggle for equality for African American in the United States.

Here at KELOLAND Media Group, we’re continuing the conversation on the changes we need to work toward for improving race relations.

On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, two community members share what it’s like to be black and work in law enforcement as well as making a difference as a business owner, and what we can do to encourage and embrace the younger generation.