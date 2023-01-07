SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 brought another big year for Sioux Falls as the city continues to see a lot of growth.

Thousands of more people call the city home.

An estimated $1.9 billion in building permits were issued last year, breaking a record set in 2021.

In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we sit down with city leaders to get a look back at the growth of 2022, find out what’s in store for 2023 and what it takes to keep up the historic growth.

We’ll also hear from a local organization and how it’s working to address the need for more affordable housing in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.