SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In about 3 weeks, voters in South Dakota will head to the polls for the June Primary, and it’s not just lawmakers you’ll be deciding on.

You’ll also have to answer a ballot question — Constitutional Amendment C.

Amendment C proposes that any initiated measure proposed constitutional amendment or referred measure that imposes or increases taxes or obligates more than 10 million dollars must be approved by three-fifths of voters.

In this week’s INSIDE KELOLAND, we talk with supporters and opponents of this amendment.