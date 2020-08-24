Inside KELOLAND: College during COVID-19

From K-12 to college, this month students across KELOLAND are entering the classroom for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic brought an abrupt end to the school year in March.

Going into the fall there are a lot of changes and uncertainty. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND we are focusing on College During COVID-19.

Augustana University in Sioux Falls will start the fall semester on Wednesday, August 26. Augustana Dean of Students Mark Blackburn talks about what the school is doing to help protect students and staff from coronavirus.

Augustana professor Patrick Hicks is also working to help students navigate the challenges of the pandemic. Hicks wrote an article titled Starting College During COVID-19? Five Things a Professor Wants You to Know.

The pandemic has led a lot of universities to make drastic changes to their fall athletic schedules. USD’s athletic director David Herbster talks about how COVID-19 is affecting the fall sports season for college athletes.

Social distancing can be a challenge on college campuses. Dr. Davis Basel with Avera Health looks at ways students can do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.