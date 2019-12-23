Inside KELOLAND: Big year for Downtown Sioux Falls

2019 is just about over. But before we end the year we are looking back at two specific events that will have a lasting impact on downtown Sioux Falls.

Last spring construction wrapped up and the Levitt at the Falls kicked off its first season. Even with a shorter first year line up, the Levitt saw a lot of success. On this edition of Inside KELOLAND we look at how organizers plan to keep that momentum going.

Another big event changed the skyline of downtown… the Arc of Dreams has quickly become a must see landmark. You’ll hear from the director of the sculpture walk about the Arc’s impact.

And 2020 is slated to be another big year… after nearly 30-years of work to revamp the State Theatre, the historic venue is schedule to open. You’ll hear from the executive director and the new general manager.