Inside KELOLAND: Back to school plans & South Dakota Sweet Miracles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Coming up on this week’s Inside KELOLAND, school districts across the region are making some very tough decisions when it comes to safely bringing students, teachers and staff back to the classroom. We talk with the South Dakota Education Association about the challenges school leaders face as they put together their back to school plans.

The South Dakota Department of Education has put together a “Starting Well 2020” plan to help school districts figure out the safest ways to bring everyone back into their buildings. The department has laid out several reopening guidelines as well as provided a checklist to school leaders to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Later this month, you can help families with children in the hospital just by buying a sweet treat. As part of South Dakota Sweet Miracles, you can pre-order Blizzards from Dairy Queen and then pick them up on July 30th. At least $1 from each Blizzard sold will benefit kids at Sanford Children’s Hospital.