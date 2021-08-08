Inside KELOLAND: Back To School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In less than two weeks schools across KELOLAND will begin welcoming students back into the classroom. This week on Inside KELOLAND we are focusing on student health ahead of the new school year.

We sit down with Sanford doctor Jeremy Cauwels to discuss COVID-19 and going back to school.

Sitting down with clinical mental health counselor Katelynn Beldin to discuss mental health and children.

We spoke with Hy-Vee dietician Melissa Vondrak on what parents need to keep in mind when it comes to healthy eating.

Back to school means student athletes are gearing up for fall sports. A local study could have a big impact on youth football across the country.