Inside KELOLAND: Back to School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s that time of year again, as families across KELOLAND prepare to head back to the classroom. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re preparing you and your kids for the first day of school.

We talk with the Superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District, Brian Maher, about how schools and teachers are getting ready for the first day back. We also talk about new programs and services available to students. We’re also looking at the future of the school district as crews build two new schools. More Back To School information on KELOLAND’s Special Page.

Back to school shopping can be fun for many kids, but for others, buying enough supplies and clothes can be tough. That’s where Prairie View Prevention Services comes in. It’s once again hosting its annual Celebrating Families event, where kids can get free socks and underwear. The giveaway is happening Saturday, August 17th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Joseph Cathedral. The giveaway is still looking for donations and volunteers. If you would like to help out, you can check out the Celebrating Families Facebook page.

That’s not the only way you can make sure all students have the supplies they need ahead of the school year. The Banquet is still asking for donations of school supplies and backpacks for Project S.O.S. That giveaway is set for Saturday, August 17th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can drop off donations at The Banquet until August 9th.