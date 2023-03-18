SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KLEO) — Over the last week, we’ve been reporting on a nationwide coalition of lawmakers and organizations working behind the scenes on anti-transgender legislation. We see what a whistleblower exposed about the group’s South Dakotan origins.

Digital Reporters Jazzmine Jackson and Jacob Newton have been combing through hundreds of the group’s emails. We talk with them about what they’ve found and what possibly comes next.

After that we take a deep dive into the work being done to combat the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous people in South Dakota.

And finally we take a walk through history to see some of the most impactful stories in KELOLAND’s 70-year legacy.