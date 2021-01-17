Inside KELOLAND: Answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that states have begun rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine, a lot of you have questions about it.

We are going to answer questions our viewers have sent us tonight on a special Healthbeat edition of Inside KELOLAND. There were a lot of questions about when certain groups of people can expect to get the vaccine.

The state has a ‘vaccine availability chart’ on its website. It’s now focused on parts of group 1-D, which includes a large number of people, so doctors say it’ll take time to get through those before moving onto the next phase, 1-E.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 