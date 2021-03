SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is leading the nation with COVID-19 vaccinations.

More than one in three residents has received at least one dose.

More than one in five is fully vaccinated. But even with so many people rolling up their sleeves, there are still a lot of questions about the vaccines and the virus itself.

In this edition of Inside KELOLAND, South Dakota’s Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon and state epidemiologist Dr. John Clayton answer your questions.