Inside KELOLAND: Answering your COVID-19 questions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we ask medical professionals from Sanford and Avera as well as the Secretary of the South Dakota Labor Department your questions about how COVID-19 is impacting people across KELOLAND.

If you need to file an unemployment claim due to the outbreak, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation has set up a special page to help you through the process.

Both Sanford and Avera have closed off hospitals to visitors to stop the spread of COVID-19. Both are also now testing for the virus. Both Sanford and Avera have set up special pages on their websites with the latest CDC guidelines as well as how both health systems are responding to the pandemic.