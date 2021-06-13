Inside KELOLAND: Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a major health issue with no cure or way to prevent it. Alzheimer’s disease affects tens of thousands of South Dakotans either as patients living with the ailment or their family and friends who serve as caregivers.

In this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we talk with the Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota, to learn the resources the organization offers and how you can get involved in the fight against Alzheimer’s on the longest day.

Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline: 1-800-272-3900