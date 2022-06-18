SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The month of June is designated Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

6.5 Million Americans 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease and by 2050 that number is expected to nearly double.

On this week’s Inside KELOLAND we sit down with the Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota Chapter.

Executive director, Leslie Morrow explains how you can raise awareness, what some early warning signs are and how you can support people and their families dealing with Alzheimer’s.

One way you can help raise awareness is by taking part in fundraising activities on June 21st. Every year on the summer solstice, The Longest Day invites people to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s.

You can learn more about Alzheimer’s and resources for individuals and their families by visiting the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.