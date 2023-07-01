SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In just a few short days the entire country will celebrate the day the United States of America declared independence from England. In this Inside KELOLAND we’re talking about all things 4th of July.

We sit down with the co-founder of the Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux falls about the importance of the holiday and upcoming events the organization has.

Then we have some tips on how to keep yourself and others safe with your fireworks. We’ll also show you where you can get some fireworks and the savings you’ll have this year.

After that we talk with an officer from the Sioux Falls Police Department and a Fire Inspector from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue about what you should know about the legality of fireworks in the city. (Sam Clemens from SFPD misspoke during the interview about the penalty you could face if you light off fireworks within city limits. The fine is actually $107.50.)

Finally we have tips from the Sioux falls Area Humane Society about how you can make the holiday a little more enjoyable for your four-legged companions.