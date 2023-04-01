SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Through the month of March, we have introduced you to our four finalists nominated for the 2023 Remarkable Woman of KELOLAND.

It’s all part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence women have on public policy, social progress and quality of life.

Our Inside KELOLAND special highlights each of the four finalists and announces this year’s winner.

The 2023 Remarkable Woman is: Vicki Stewart from Sioux Falls.

Stewart is the Executive Director of the Business Resource Network. She has spent her life advocating and raising awareness for people with disabilities.

Stewart says it’s an honor and is proud to represent people with disabilities and women.

“I feel so honored. It’s hard to believe because what I do is such a passion of mine that it doesn’t seem like work. So it’s nice to be recognized and to maybe realize that, yes, I am making a difference,” Stewart said.

As the local winner, Stewart will receive a trip to Los Angeles.

KELOLAND Media Group also presented a $1,000 check to the Business Resource Network. Stewart says the donation will have an impact.

“We really want to get a mentor program off the ground. So I hope that we can inspire more people with disabilities to reach out in our community and become employed,” Stewart said.

“KELOLAND is really proud to be making this donation and we hope that it helps a lot of people in our community,” said Mari Ossenfort, VP & GM of KELOLAND Media Group.

Congratulations to Stewart and all the women nominated:

Gayle Rush

Tatewin Means

Deb Hamer

Thank you for all you do to make your community a better place.

The national winner will be revealed at the Remarkable Women Celebration put on by Nexstar later this month.