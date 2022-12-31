SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 brought a variety of headlines to KELOLAND from impeachment to two Derechos and nearly everything in between.
In this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we look back on some of the top-viewed stories of the past year.
Stories featured:
- Officer delivers food after DoorDash driver arrested
- Oregon couple moves to South Dakota for their ‘freedom’
- House votes 36-31 to impeach Ravnsborg
- S.D. anti-abortion, abortion rights advocates react to Roe
- MMIP in South Dakota
- Deadly May 12th Storm
- Checking in on corn and soybean harvest near Menno
- Todd County rancher saved after being stranded in blizzard for over 27 hours
Watch the full Inside KELOLAND show in the player above or Sunday after the 10 p.m. news on KELOLAND TV.