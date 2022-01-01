Inside KELOLAND: 2021 Rewind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we ring in a new year, we’re also taking time to look back at what 2021 delivered. From a drought to being selected as the home of the B-21 Bombers, a lot happened over the past twelve months.
We’ll bring you some of the stories that made headlines on air and online on this edition of Inside KELOLAND.
- 2021: Good year, or good riddance?
- Gov. Noem, ‘Big Dakota’ and energy demands: Some of most-viewed KELOLAND.com Originals in 2021
- Car crashing through Iowa roof, Schroeder Fire, COVID-19 coverage: Here’s KELOLAND.com’s most-viewed stories in 2021
- This Year in KELOLAND