Inside KELOLAND: 2020 Sanford International Golf Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year’s Sanford International Golf Tournament will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic as organizers keep players, volunteers, and fans safe.
On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we’ll show you some of the safety measures in place and what new features fans can enjoy once they arrive at the Minnehaha Country Club.
This will actually be the first year for Josh Brewster as the new tournament director for the Sanford International. We caught up with him at the Minnehaha Country Club to see how planning has been going for the tournament during such an unprecedented year.