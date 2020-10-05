Inside KELOLAND: 2020 election preview

The November 3rd general election is just one month away. Instead of waiting until then to cast a ballot, many people are opting to vote via absentee.

On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we go over some of the key issues on South Dakota’s ballot. Plus, we talk with South Dakota Secretary of State, Steve Barnett and Minnehaha and Lincoln County’s auditors. They address everything you need to know from what to bring to vote, when you should turn in your absentee ballots and concerns over voter fraud.

Follow South Dakota’s Secretary of State Facebook page and Twitter account for election updates.