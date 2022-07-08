SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you head to downtown Sioux Falls, you’ll likely see people buzzing around on skateboards.

Friday is day two of Innoskate.

It’s the first time the festival has landed in Sioux Falls.

A small stretch of Phillips Avenue has been transformed into a pop-up skate park.

The festival exploring the culture of the sport is drawing in skateboard lovers like Hannah Lundgren.

“Just kind of to be around the people, and I like to skate a lot with my friends, too,” Skateboarder Hannah Lundgren said.

The Dell Rapids teen and her friend even have a picture with Olympic skateboarder Bryce Wettstein who’s at Innoskate.

“She’s super nice to be around, and just has really great energy,” Lundgren said.

The festival isn’t just about riding around on a board.

There’s much more to experience beyond the ramps and rails, including music and panel discussions related to the sport.

“It’s art, it’s a gallery, it’s this beautiful walkway of being exactly who you are and hopefully everyone can see that coming here,” Olympic skateboarder Bryce Wettstein said.

Other athletes are here too, including wheelchair motocross rider Tracie Garacochea.

“I want to let people know that there are sports out there for us. Our world is growing. It’s fabulous. If it’s not skateboarding, there is volleyball. We have football now,” WCMX rider Garacochea said.

Lundgren says there’s something to be gained from skating.

“It’s a really good confidence-building thing and it teaches you a lot of really good life lessons,” Lundgren said.

And now more people are getting a glimpse into this world, thanks to Innoskate.

Friday at 7:30 PM, rapper and singer Dessa takes the stage at Levitt at the Falls.

The festival is free and runs through Saturday.

Click here for a full rundown of events.