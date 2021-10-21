‘Innoskate’ skateboarding festival coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALL, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls is becoming a big wheel when it comes to skateboarding. Organizers announced Thursday that the city will host a national festival celebrating skateboarding history and culture, called Innoskate.

National organizations like the Smithsonian Institution and USA Skateboarding are setting the wheels into motion toward bringing a skateboarding festival, called Innoskate, to Sioux Falls next July.

“Sioux Falls is an excellent location, we’ve been struck by the interest of the community in hosting this event. What makes an Innoskate event successful is the collaboration with the community,” Smithsonian Institution National Museum of American History Deputy Director Jeffrey Brodie said.

Innoskate will allow people in Sioux Falls to learn the finer points about skateboarding and the culture that surrounds the sport.

“The rewards of skateboarding aren’t limited by our ability. You can have just as much fun in rolling down the street as the best skaters in the world,” USA Skateboarding CEO Josh Friedberg said.

South Dakota makes an ideal place to host this skateboarding festival particularly when so many Native American communities have embraced the sport.

“At Innoskate events, we’ve been fortunate to have Native American communities participate with us and they’ve come and they’ve shared their stories about how skateboarding is used with their culture and how they’ve applied their interests, their art and their expression to a distinctive style to their skateboarding,” Brodie said.

Organizers say skateboarding has added some two-million more skaters to its ranks during the pandemic because of its built-in social distancing features. And bringing Innoskate to South Dakota will likely ramp up more interest in the sport.

Innoskate is expected to be a two-day event, held during the second week of July at Levitt at the Falls.