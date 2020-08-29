Inmates set to move into Minnehaha County Jail expansion Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Minnehaha County Jail expansion will finally be ready for use this weekend. However, after more than two years of construction, designers still aren’t completely done.

Inmates will be moving in to the Minnehaha County Jail expansion starting Saturday. And although the project is completed, there are a few design issues that still need to be worked through.

If you pass by the jail you might notice some sandbags along the curb and near the door.

“As we completed the project and then road rework was completed our design team brought a potential concern to our attention on run-off in exceptionally hard rain,” Gromer said.

Chief Deputy Jeff Gromer says the new jail hasn’t had any major flooding issues yet. The sandbags are only a precaution.

“The hard rain we had in the later part of July, there was no water that entered the building from this side, but it was enough to say, ‘oh we do need to take another look at this,'” Gromer said.

The design team is working with the county to figure out how to mitigate any potential flood concerns in the future.

“We just want to make sure that we’ve got the very best facility that’s going to last a really long time for the taxpayers. So we have a lot of confidence in them and we’re just taking a double check,” Jean Bender, Minnehaha County Commissioner, said.

Minnehaha County Commissioner Jean Bender, says she’s confident the nearly $50 million project will come in under budget. Gromer says he is looking forward to getting everything moved in tomorrow.

“Obviously we gained some bed space in the short-term, but there’s some remodel work going on in the current jail, which was all part of the plan and part of the process. So it’s nice to get moving into that and get the project fully completed,” Gromer said.

The county commission is expected to give an update on the jail expansion this Tuesday.