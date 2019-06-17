Local News

Inmates donate money to Call to Freedom

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 06:14 PM CDT

Inmates of the South Dakota Penitentiary gave back to their community Monday by donating nearly $1,300 to Call to Freedom.

This is part of the inmate's pizza party where the men buy pizzas and part of the proceeds goes towards a charity.

"When we all give and are part of something bigger than ourselves, it helps raise our self-esteem, helps our self-worth and hopefully they'll do more of that and become better at that," warden Darin Young said.

In the past, the inmates have donated money from their pizza party to The Tree of Life in Mission and the Pine Ridge Reservation.

