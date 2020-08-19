Inmate who walked away in March arrested in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman who walked away from a South Dakota Department of Corrections facility in March is back in law enforcement custody.

The DOC reports inmate Philomene Boneshirt was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 18 in Sioux Falls.

She is currently being held at the Minnehaha County Jail.

Boneshirt was part of a group of inmates who walked away from the Pierre Community Work Center on March 23. All are back in custody.

Boneshirt was serving a 7-month, 15-day sentence for third-degree simple assault and a consecutive 1-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance. Both convictions are from Minnehaha County.