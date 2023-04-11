RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are searching for an inmate placed on escape status.

The DOC says offender Thomas Rabbitt failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Center following his work release shift on April 8.

Rabbitt is a 46-year-old Native American man. He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Rabbitt is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.