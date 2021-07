SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help in finding an escaped inmate.

South Dakota Department of Corrections says inmate Garang Majok left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center on Tuesday.

Officials say Majok is 27 years old and stands at 6-foot-6. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Majok is serving concurrent sentences of simple assault 3rd degree and failure to appear.

If you have any information on where he may be you are asked to call police.