Inmate on the run in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A minimum-security state prison inmate left his community service work assignment on Friday.

Brandon Witt has been placed on escape status after leaving the work site without authorization, the South Dakota Department of Corrections said.

Witt, 38, is a white man who is 5’10” tall and weighs 275 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Witt is serving a sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Bennett County.

If you see Witt or know where he is at, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.