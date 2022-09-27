YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — An inmate at Yankton’s Federal Prison Camp (FPC) is missing, officials said.

Inmate Juan Ali Ramirez Ramirez, 25, was discovered missing Monday around 10:40 p.m., Yankton FPC stated. They reported it as an “inmate walkaway.”

Officials described Ramirez Ramirez as a white male with black hair, brown eyes, 6 feet tall, and approximately 200 pounds.

Ramirez Ramirez had been sentenced in the District of Arizona to a 3-year sentence for engaging in the business of dealing with firearms without a license.

The United States Marshals Service, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies have been notified and an internal investigation has begun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the United States Marshals Service at 605-330-4351.