SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – An inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Minnehaha County died Saturday at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

According to the Department of Corrections, 68-year-old David Bradley died from natural causes.

In 1987, after a 14-day murder trial, Bradley was found guilty of killing and decapitating the body of Jamie Thunder Hawk. Thunder Hawk’s body was found near Renner. You can see photos of the trial in the slideshow below.

David Bradley

Jamie Thunder Hawk

David Bradley

KELOLAND News archive footage of the trial says Vernon Lillegaard, Bradley’s roommate and an accomplice, testified Bradley straggled Thunder Hawk, cut her head off and left her body in a ditch near Renner.

A Native American women’s group told KELOLAND News after the guilty verdict their faith in the justice system had been restored.