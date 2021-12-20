Inmate escapes from job site, DOC says

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A state prison inmate has escaped from a minimum security job site in Rapid City, the state Department of Corrections said.

Inmate Paul Standing Crow Beck left his work release job site without authorization.

Standing Crow Beck, age 25, is a Native American male. He is five-foot-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Standing Crow Beck is serving a sentence for third-degree burglary out of Brown County.

Those who may see Standing Crow Beck or know of his whereabouts are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

Failure to return from assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.