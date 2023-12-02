TUCSON, AZ (Associated Press) — Federal prosecutors say Derek Chauvin was stabbed in prison 22 times by a former gang leader and one-time FBI informant who told investigators he targeted the former Minneapolis police officer because of his notoriety for killing George Floyd.

John Turscak was charged with attempted murder a week after the Nov. 24 attack at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

Prosecutors say he told correctional officers he would have killed Chauvin had they not responded so quickly.

Turscak is serving a 30-year sentence for crimes committed while a member of the Mexican Mafia gang.

A lawyer for Turscak was not listed in court records.