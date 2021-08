SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State prison inmate Brandon Scott is back in custody.

On July 29, Scott was placed on escape status after he left his community service job site in Sioux Falls without authoritization.

The state says Scott is serving sentences from Sanborn County and Minnehaha County for eluding a

police officer, Yankton County for grand theft, and Minnehaha for failure to appear.