YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — One of two minimum security inmates that were placed on escape status earlier this week is back in custody.

Inmate Anthony McDonald was found on Wednesday, in Minnehaha County.

Authorities are still looking for 25-year-old Gaige McCune.

Photo courtesy: South Dakota DOC

McCune is a white male, 5’7″ and weighs approximately 190 pounds.