CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple departments responded to an injury crash in Custer County Saturday.

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the injury accident happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Highway 79, north of Hermosa.

Courtesy Custer County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Custer County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Custer County Sheriff’s Office

No further details on the accident or injuries have been released at this time.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.