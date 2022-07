CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple departments responded to a two-vehicle crash in Custer Friday.

According to the Custer County Sherriff’s Office, the accident took place near the intersection of Medicine Mountain Road and Highway 16/385.

Injuries were reported in the crash, but the severity of the injuries was not released to the public at this time.