HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday near Castlewood, South Dakota.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was traveling east on County Road 184, when they lost control on a patch of slush. The vehicle then went into the south ditch and hit a power pole.

The driver was transported to the hospital by another civilian for injuries following the crash.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.