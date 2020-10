According to a news release, on Saturday the Interior Volunteer Fire Department was called into action at Badlands National Park because of a reported fall.

Firefighters, as well as Park Service Rangers, found a 33-year-old-man who had fallen in what’s described as an “inaccessible crevasse.” He was hurt.

The National Park Service called in a South Dakota National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter. When it got there, the person was reached and lifted from the crevasse.