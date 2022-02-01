SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge is listening to both sides of South Dakota’s latest abortion debate.

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU are suing to stop new abortion pill rules from taking effect.

The restriction, proposed by Governor Kristi Noem and approved by the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee, would require people to see their doctor three times to receive the medication.

Planned Parenthood says that’s not possible at South Dakota’s only abortion clinic, because the doctor who prescribes the pills only flies to the state twice a week.

Last week, Judge Karen Schreier put the rule on hold, while she determines whether to grant a preliminary injunction which would keep the executive order from going into effect until a trial is held.

KELOLAND News was in the courtroom Tuesday morning and will bring you the latest on both sides of the case on-air and online.