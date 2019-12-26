Initial reactions to the Glory House apartments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Glory House’s new apartment complex has officially been open for two weeks.

The new building is already home to about five residents, and they’re already looking to have more by the end of the week as applications keep rolling in.

Kimberlie has been a resident at the Glory House since October.

“I really like it here. I think when you’re in institutions like this it’s how you make it,” Kimberlie said.

She’s taking big steps toward recovery and they’ve led her next door to the newly constructed Glory House apartments. She’s currently in the application process but looks to join the other handful of residents the complex has taken on in its two weeks of being open.

“By the end of this week we’ll have five and then by the next ten days we’ll have another six… is what we’re projecting,” President of the Glory House Dave Johnson said.

Potential applicants can range from anyone staying at the Glory House or anyone who needs help with affordable living.

“You have other people that you can talk to that have been in your shoes and being closer to the house itself, you know, it really helps to know you can reach out if you need to,” Kimberlie said.

The building hosts 25 studio apartments.

“But they’re furnished and they all have heat. All utilities are paid and it’s no more than about 605 dollars a month,” Johnson said.

This is thanks to money raised through a fundraising campaign. They’ve raised about $1.35 million to help create affordable housing for those like Kimberlie. And a window of opportunity.

“An opportunity to go to work, have fun, figure out how to have fun without drugs and alcohol and just have some pride about where they live and what they’re doing,” Johnson said.

“I go to southside over here at the A.A. hall too and I work right down at the Taco Johns, so it’s in a good placement for me to still do my recovery and go to work,” Kimberlie said.

Eventually, it’s their goal to expand to 72 units.

“It’s really just kind of the starting point, I think, as we know there’s such a need out there,” Johnson said.

But, like the road to recovery, they’re going to take it one day at a time.

If you’d like to know more about The Glory House you can visit their website.