SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A festival celebrating South Dakota's state bird is returning to Sioux Falls in 2021 but based on numbers from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department, there may be fewer hunters who will participate.

The Pheasant Festival and Quail Classic will return on Feb. 9- 21. The event is sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. This is the second year in four years the event will be in Sioux Falls.