Indoor dining resumes in Minnesota

Indoor dining is back in Minnesota. An executive order from Governor Tim Walz loosens restrictions on some businesses.

Many bars and restaurants started operating at 50 percent capacity on Monday.

Patrons are filling up the seats at 75 Diner in Luverne once again.

Owner Codie Deutsch opened up the dining room on Monday, after being limited to takeout service for about eight weeks.

“Your customers become your family. Your staff is your family, and you miss them,” 75 Diner Owner Codie Deutsch said.

Deutsch can now seat about 55 people at a time.

“I am thankful for 50 percent. I knew going in we weren’t going to get 100 percent, so I will take the 50 percent. It is what it is and you do what you can to make it work,” Deutsch said.

In downtown Luverne, the owner of Sterling’s Cafe and Grille is reopened Tuesday because the restaurant isn’t open on Mondays.

“We’re very excited. The staff is very excited. My guests are very excited to get back in here and get going again,” Sterling’s Cafe & Grille Owner Brian Sterling said.

He continued to offer takeout and catering service during the closure.

He calls the easing of restrictions is a step in the right direction, and hopes he doesn’t have to shut down again.

“I always try to stay positive, but reality is there’s a lot of business owners in Minnesota that don’t control their own destiny. And that’s up to the virus, up to the governor’s decisions to do that, so we’re always hopeful, but the reality is this isn’t over and we have a long ways to go still,” Sterling said.

But no matter what’s next, both Sterling and Deutsch are thankful for their community.

“The community of Luverne is great. They go around to all the businesses. They take their turns and help all of us out individually. The response that we’ve gotten from them, we couldn’t do it without them,” Deutsch said.

Also from the governor’s order, places like bowling alleys and theaters can be open at 25 percent.

