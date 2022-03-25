RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People are set to take a stand against racism on Saturday in Rapid City after a social media post from an owner threatened to ban Native American people from a hotel property in the city.

Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, will be attending the event titled “Indians Allowed.” Tribal leaders will meet, and then there will be a news conference and a rally. He says there is a message for those in attendance to get across.

“Speak out against racism, and just treat us fairly,” Frazier said. “Treat us as human beings, treat us as equals. We feel that’s the way life should be, that everybody’s all treated the same.”

Following a shooting last weekend, an owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel made the commentary on Facebook. Frazier says various tribes will be represented at Saturday’s event.

“It’s open to everybody,” Frazier said. “I mean, we got to work together.”

Edmund Johnson Jr., vice chairman of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, is not planning on attending the event, but he did share his thoughts with KELOLAND News.

“We all got to live together in society no matter what color you are,” Johnson Jr. said.

Frazier says the event is for everyone. The event’s rally is set to start at 3:00 Saturday afternoon at Roosevelt Park in Rapid City.