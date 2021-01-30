Independent health providers still waiting for COVID vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS – Some independent health care providers in Minnesota say they are still waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, even though they are in the state’s high priority group for inoculation.

Some clinics that are not part of the state’s large health systems say they feel the independent practitioners were overlooked.

The Minnesota Department of Health says local public health agencies made a big push to contact unvaccinated providers this week and vaccines will be allocated for them. Minnesota health officials announced 19 deaths and 1,087 new case Saturday, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 6,187 fatalities and more than 460,000 confirmed cases

