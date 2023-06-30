SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 50 million Americans will likely be traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend. While some may prefer to drive, other are taking their chances with air travel.

Triple A thinks over four million Americans will be flying for the Independence Day weekend. Many are flying to Sioux Falls for reunions like Kaelyn Wilson and her family from Phoenix, Arizona.

“It’s like we get to go on tours to the Redland Art Center, and kind of visit other places, and it’s two days long,” Wilson said.

However, some are finally home after weather delays and a canceled flight.

“But I tell you what I had bookings and rebookings and it was a whole mess, so I feel really fortunate and blessed to be just back,” Curd said.

Zachary Curd goes to the Air Force Academy in Colorado, and is glad to be back home.

“I was just in Buffalo, New York doing high-speed vehicle tests, so I’m coming back,” Curd said.

But leading up to today, he wasn’t sure he would make it out of New York.

“I woke up this morning at five a.m. for a seven-a.m. flight and it got delayed till ten o’clock, and then I was going to miss my connection, so all of this crazy stuff happened,” Curd said.

Now that they’re both here, they plan on celebrating the Fourth of July.

“I love the fireworks. Can’t do them in Phoenix. It’s a little hot,” Wilson said.

“As long as everybody’s staying safe, my family is going to try and set some off ourselves, but other than that if we could go downtown, that would be sweet,” Curd said.

This year’s Independence day weekend is estimated to beat 2019’s record of 49 million Americans traveling.