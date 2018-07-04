Independence Day Run And Parade In Sioux Falls Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The Independence Day celebration is well underway in Sioux Falls. From a fun run to the annual parade, residents are out in full force ready to have some fun.

Covered in red, white and blue, hundreds are taking part in this year's run at Falls Park including Adam Rock.

Matt Holsen: How was the run?

Rock: Terrible but it was fun.

While the weather is a touch warm, Sonya Kyper donned one of her favorite shirts and hit the trail as well.

"Walmart. I wore this last year too. It's just appropriate for the day and celebrating," Kyper said.

And there is plenty of Fourth of July spirit to go around. Even the Mayor is joining in.

"You know, usually when I run I like to put my head down and run. This I talked for about a half hour to everybody along the way as you're meeting people. Stopped for some pictures. It was a blast. It was a super fun run," TenHaken said.

From the run to the downtown parade, family and friends are getting together to enjoy the sights and sounds of the day.

Once the sun goes down, Rock and his son have big plans to light up the night sky. The family lives in Oklahoma but came back to be with loved ones for the holiday.

Rock: We're going to do a lot of fireworks.

Matt Holsen: Do you like fireworks? Why?

Adam's son: Because I do.

Hard to argue with that answer as well as this sentiment from Mayor TenHaken.

"Remember why we're celebrating. We live in the greatest country in the world that allows us to get out and do stuff like this and not be persecuted. So enjoy today. Be safe. Have fun," TenHaken said.

The Sioux Falls Independence Day celebration also included lunch at Falls Park and a concert from the Sioux Falls Municipal Band.