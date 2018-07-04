Local News

Independence Day Celebration Underway

Posted: Jul 04, 2018 02:39 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2018 02:39 PM CDT

Hundreds of Sioux Falls residents are taking in the Independence Day festivities at Falls Park and in downtown. 

Things kicked off with a fun run and walk this morning. Adam Rock and his family live in Oklahoma. They're back in town to spend the holiday with loved ones. Looking at his attire, he's got plenty of 4th of July spirit. 

"So, the hat, just part of the celebration. Getting in the spirit. Coming out and having fun for the Fourth of July," Rock said. 

The Sioux Falls Independence Day celebration also included a parade in downtown Sioux Falls followed by lunch at Falls Park and a concert from the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. 

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
