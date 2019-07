RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department wants to remind everyone to be safe around water this weekend and throughout the summer.

Their twitter post from Saturday says Rapid Creek was flowing at roughly 700 cubic feet per second at Founders Park in the morning.

As of this morning, Rapid Creek is flowing at about 700 cubic feet per second at Founders Park. If you're out enjoying any of the many activities along Rapid Creek this weekend, please be safe. https://t.co/Kh7shSOnJt — Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) July 13, 2019

The department posted quote, “If you’re out enjoying any of the many activities along Rapid Creek this weekend, please be safe.”